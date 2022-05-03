Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured
BHABUA: A 25-year-old man from Bihar’s Kaimur district who had gone to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district was found dead after relatives and friends of the groom and bride clashed at the wedding, police said on Tuesday.
Police said Saroj Sah, 25, and some other people invited by the groom misbehaved with the female dancers at about 10pm on Monday, something that the bride’s side objected to. An argument ensued and the two sides came to blows that led to injuries to some people.
The precise circumstances around Saroj Sah’s death are unclear.
Sonbhadra superintendent of police (SP) Amarendra Prasad Singh said the initial investigation and medical report suggests that Saroj Sah fell into the well during the commotion during the clashes and drowned.
Saroj Sah’s family said some men from the bride’s side took away Saroj later in the night and his body was found in a well 150 metre from the venue. They allege he was killed and his body dumped in the well.
A Bihar police officer said Saroj Sah was an accused in about 10 cases including murder and attempt to murder in different police stations of Bihar’s Rohtas and Kaimur districts. It was possible that his enemies got to him, the officer said.
Bihar’s minority affairs minister Mohd Zama Khan, who represents Kaimur’s Chainpur seat, visited Pannuganj police station and asked the UP police officers to conduct a thorough probe into the death.
-
Nitish Kumar’s wishes on ‘brotherhood’ as Bihar celebrates Eid
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and wished for brotherhood in the country. “May Bihar and the country move forward and the brotherhood stays," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also spoke about how the pandemic had led to muted festivities for two years, adding that he was “glad that people gathered again”.
-
Cancer patient wins ₹6.7 lakhs after suing insurance firm
A 60-year-old ailing cancer patient from Bengaluru won Rs. 6.7 lakhs after he sued a private insurance firm for denying him medical insurance for his cancer treatment on grounds that he had hypertension and diabetes, which he had not disclosed prior to taking the policy. Reports said that the 60-year-old man is an Indiranagar resident and had purchased a family cover insurance policy from Religare in November 2011.
-
I can see the future of the country in front of me: Amit Shah in Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived at Bengaluru and paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara here, on Basaveshwara, popularly known as Basavanna, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as"Basava Jayanti"'s birth anniversary. The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year.
-
Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of ₹4 lakh jewellery
A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of Sowbhagya's “friends” stole ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27. As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.
-
Jodhpur tense on Eid after clashes, cops among many injured; CM appeals for calm
Two groups clashed in Jodhpur town's Jalori Gate area late on Monday after a dispute over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid, prompting authorities to suspend internet services and issue appeals for peace. Four police personnel were among those injured while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob, police said in Jodhpur, the home town of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The precise trigger for the communal tension is still unclear.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics