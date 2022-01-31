Home / Cities / Patna News / Group of 7 including 2 women pose as income tax officials, rob Bihar contractor
Group of 7 including 2 women pose as income tax officials, rob Bihar contractor

A gang of seven entered a Bihar sand contractor house in Lakhisarai district of Bihar posing as income tax officials and robbed the family of at least 35 lakh including 25 lakh in cash
The officious-looking group of seven people, who posed as income tax officials in Bihar’s Lakhisarai, are suspected to have carried fake ID cards around their necks, police said (REUTERS/File Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A group of seven including two women on Monday entered a sand contractor’s house in eastern Bihar’s Lakhisarai district posing as income tax officials and robbed the family of 35 lakh including 25 lakh in cash, police said.

Police said the group reached Sanjay Kumar Singh’s house in a white sports utility vehicle at about 1.15pm when the contractor’s mother, wife and children were at home. They first cordoned off the three storey house. According to CCTV footage seized by the police, one of them stood guard at the entrance while the others went in.

The team had fake identity cards hanging around their necks, and their masks for Covid-19 were in place. Once inside, they told the family that they were going to seize the family’s firearm. Soon after, the team ‘seized’ the mobile phones and locked the children in a room.

The women were forced to sit in another room and told to handover the key to the iron almirah with a built-in safe. They couldn’t however, open the safe and ultimately had to break it open to access the cash and jewellery.

After the group left, Singh’s wife called her husband and file a complaint with the police.

“The police are searching for the crooks based on the CCTV footage”, said Lakhisarai SP Sushil Kumar.

Sign out