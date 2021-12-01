Home / Cities / Patna News / HC asks CID to probe judge assault case
HC asks CID to probe judge assault case

Avinash Kumar, additional district judge (ADJ) at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani, was allegedly assaulted in his chamber by two policemen on November 18.
Patna high court (HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:04 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

The Patna High Court on Wednesday asked the crime investigation department (CID) of Bihar Police to probe the case of alleged assault on a judge in Madhubani district by police officers last month and fixed the next hearing for December 8.

Handing over the probe to CID, the HC directed the state government that there should not be any interference of Madhubani police in the investigation.

During the hearing, state’s advocate general Lalit Kishore said, “If the court wants to get an inquiry conducted by the CBI or other agencies, it can be done.”

As per the ADJ’s complaint, station house officer (SHO) of Ghoghardiha police station, Gopal Krishna, and sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma entered his chamber on November 18, abused and assaulted him and even pointed a pistol at him.

Within hours of the incident, the HC took suo motu cognisance and Chief Justice Sanjay Karol set up a special division bench to hear the matter.

Later, Krishna was removed from the post of SHO of Ghoghardiha police station.

