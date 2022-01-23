High Covid-19 vaccine coverage helps Patna recover faster amid surge

Patna’s high vaccination coverage has played a key role in reducing the number of hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic as compared to the second wave last year, as only 2.6% of its 5,051 active Covid-19 cases on Saturday have required hospitalisation, while the remaining 97.4% are under home isolation, said Chandrashekhar Singh, district magistrate of Patna.

In terms of hospital bed occupancy, barely 7% (173) of the 2,544 active beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals of Patna have been used up, he said.

The state’s bed occupancy was barely 159 against 25,000 dedicated beds created for the management of Covid-19 cases, as per available figure last shared by Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director, State Health Society, Bihar, on January 20.

There are only five patients in the three dedicated Covid health centres of Patna that have among them 599 active beds, all of which are oxygen beds, Singh said.

Of the 173 patients hospitalised in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, only seven required ventilator support and 47 others were in ICU, he added.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) and some empanelled private hospitals make up the dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Patna. These hospitals have among them 2,544 beds for management of Covid-19 patients, of which 1,495 are oxygen beds, 1,044 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 299 ventilators.

Patna urban area had a recovery rate of 85% as against the state’s 96.07% on Saturday. The Covid-19 case recovery rate has improved ever since the new cases spiked to 2,566 on January 10, when Patna’s positivity rate had gone up to 28% a day before.

Singh said the smaller number of hospitalisations was because of high vaccination coverage in the district.

As many as 3,083 of Patna’s 5,051 active cases, have been traced to outstation travellers and migrant workers, 1,403 to contact tracing of those who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, 445 to healthcare providers, while 120 are those with severe acute respiratory infection.

“Patna has achieved first dose vaccination coverage of 81.04% against its eligible target population of 49,17,869, including the 15-18 years age group adolescents. Its second dose coverage is 81.7% against those eligible for the second jab,” said Mansoon Mohanty, team lead, Patna district resource unit, Care India, which has been partnering the government of Bihar in its health initiatives.

As many as 46,34,468 doses have been administered among the 18-44 years age group, followed by 15,10,019 in the 45-60 years age bracket. Those above 60 years of age made for 9,56,699 doses as on Sunday morning, said Mohanty.

Adolescents in the 15-18 years age bracket account for 1,76,328 doses, he added.

Patna, with 72,77,514 doses, leads among Bihar’s 38 districts in terms of administering Covid-19 vaccination doses, followed by East Champaran (55,92,128 doses), Muzaffarpur (48,98,473 doses), Gaya (4,6,21,983) and Madhubani (44,26,356).

