‘Hooch’ death toll in Bihar shoots up to 24
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has shot up to 24 after five more people, undergoing treatment in Gaya, died on Thursday, according to locals and family members of the dead.
Of them, four were at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya and the sixth at a hospital at Sherghati in the same district.
The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.
Eleven persons, including three alleged hooch sellers, are still under treatment.
Officials, however, have confirmed only 15 deaths, of these 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district.
Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said, “There are 11 suspected hooch deaths. Another eight are ill and getting treatment at various hospitals. Medical teams had been sent to the affected villages to examine and treat ailing people. Teams were also making people aware with the help of panchayat representatives to not consume liquor as the poisonous assignment brought from Jharkhand may still in stock”.
Harpreet Kaur, Gaya’s senior superintendent of police, said, “There have been four hooch deaths in Gaya. Six others are being treated at hospitals and are out of danger. Altogether 105 hooch suppliers and sellers, including kingpin Santosh Chaudhary, who brought spurious spirit from Jharkhand, have been arrested in joint operations by police in Gaya and Aurangabad. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.”
The reports of hooch deaths began coming in on Sunday last when three persons died in Aurangabad. By Thursday, 19 deaths were reported from Gaya and adjoining Aurangabad districts by locals.
Krishna Singh, cousin of deceased Suresh Singh from Ararua in Aurangabad, said the victims had bouts of vomiting, headache, burning sensation in eyes and heart and blurred vision after an hour of consuming liquor.
Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.
-
CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.
-
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
-
Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster
Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.
-
Ex-MLA Ramashish Rai appointed U.P. RLD president
Ramashish Rai has been appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal more than two months after party chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all the frontal organisations following declaration of the UP assembly election results. Rai will replace Masood Ahamad, who had left the RLD in a huff leveling serious charges against Jayant Chaudhary and his leadership.
-
Woman, 10-yr-old twins killed in Khanna road mishap
A woman and 30's 10-year-old twins, Navpreet Kaur were killed while her husband and mother-in-law were left battling for their lives after a container-mounted truck overturned on their car after hitting an SUV on the busy national highway in Khanna near Ludhiana on Friday. The victims have been identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, her daughter Seerat Kaur and son Simrat Singh. The family belongs to Nasrali village in Khanna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics