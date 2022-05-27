‘Hooch’ death toll in Bihar shoots up to 24

The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has shot up to 24 after five more people, undergoing treatment in Gaya, died on Thursday, according to locals and family members of the dead.

Of them, four were at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya and the sixth at a hospital at Sherghati in the same district.

The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.

Eleven persons, including three alleged hooch sellers, are still under treatment.

Officials, however, have confirmed only 15 deaths, of these 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district.

Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said, “There are 11 suspected hooch deaths. Another eight are ill and getting treatment at various hospitals. Medical teams had been sent to the affected villages to examine and treat ailing people. Teams were also making people aware with the help of panchayat representatives to not consume liquor as the poisonous assignment brought from Jharkhand may still in stock”.

Harpreet Kaur, Gaya’s senior superintendent of police, said, “There have been four hooch deaths in Gaya. Six others are being treated at hospitals and are out of danger. Altogether 105 hooch suppliers and sellers, including kingpin Santosh Chaudhary, who brought spurious spirit from Jharkhand, have been arrested in joint operations by police in Gaya and Aurangabad. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.”

The reports of hooch deaths began coming in on Sunday last when three persons died in Aurangabad. By Thursday, 19 deaths were reported from Gaya and adjoining Aurangabad districts by locals.

Krishna Singh, cousin of deceased Suresh Singh from Ararua in Aurangabad, said the victims had bouts of vomiting, headache, burning sensation in eyes and heart and blurred vision after an hour of consuming liquor.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.