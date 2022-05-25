‘Hooch’ death toll rises to 16 in Bihar
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has climbed to 16 as three more people died in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police sources said.
The administration, however, confirmed only nine suspected hooch deaths — six in Aurangabad and three in Gaya.
Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal confirmed six suspected hooch deaths in the last three days in the district. He said poisonous spirit brought from Jharkhand and supplied to local sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad was behind the tragedy.
Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said the kingpin, Santosh Chaudhary, and four of his associates have been arrested.
Meanwhile, 15 people who had fallen ill, including a Home Guard constable and a hooch seller, were still undergoing treatment at Magadh Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) at Gaya and a hospital at Sherghati in the district.
MMCH principal and eye specialist Dr Arjun Chaudhary said symptoms in the patients suggested consumption of methyl alcohol, which is was for medical use and strictly prohibited for human use. Its consumption damages eyes and an overdose could cause death, he said.
Dr Mahesh Prasad, medical officer of Amas primary health centre (PHC) where patients were first brought, said they complained of burning sensation in chest and eyes, blurred vision and difficulty in breathing. They all developed the symptoms an hour after consuming liquor and died within three to four hours.
Sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar is prohibited since April 2016.
Arrested IAS officer in J’khand sent to judicial custody till June 8
A local court here on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8, officials said. Singhal, who was mines and industry secretary in Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district where she had served as deputy commissioner between February 2009 and 2010. She has been in ED custody since then.
Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini
An eatery owner allegedly gunned down a youth and injured his daughter after finding them together in his house in Naini area of trans-Yamuna in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted Mishra's daughter Ayushi, 19 to SRN hospital in a critical condition, while Arunav Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors. Senior police officials reached the spot with the field unit for investigations.
Trouble mounts for MU vice chancellor after HC junks pre-arrest bail plea
The Bihar Police would soon move court to obtain a non-bailable warrant against Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad who is facing charges of corruption, a top police officer said on Wednesday, a day after the Patna high court rejected Prasad's anticipatory bail petition as well as his plea that the case against him be quashed. Prasad's three-year term ends in September this year.
After Balgandharva, Girish Bapat raps Bhimale for renaming Salisbury park garden
Pune Member of Parliament and Senior BJP leader Girish Bapat has asked state unit chief Chandrakant Patil to act against Salisbury park corporator Shrinath Bhimale for renaming the PMC garden after his late father. Local residents have been protesting against Bhimale and demanded that the original name be restored by Pune Municipal Corporation. When contacted, Bhimale replied saying he was not aware of Bapat remarks.
Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today
VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.
