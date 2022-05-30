Hounded by SVU in corruption case MU VC finally quits
PATNA: Months after being accused in a corruption case, tainted Magadh University (MU) vice-chancellor (VC) Rajendra Prasad finally tendered his resignation, which was accepted by governor-cum chancellor of state universities Phagu Chouhan on Saturday, a statement from the Raj Bhawan said.
In a late-night development, Raj Bhawan issued a one-line communique at around 10.40 pm, saying that “the governor has accepted the resignation of MU VC with immediate effect”. It is, however, not known when Prasad submitted his resignation.
Prasad is accused of corruption and cheating the government exchequer to the extent of approximately ₹20 crores during 2019-21 while making “purchases of various items like e-books and OMR answer-sheets for use in university. The MU VC proceeded on medical leave ever since the SVU conducted raids at his office and residence on November 17 last year and has since been evading arrest.
The development comes after the Patna HC rejected the VC’s anticipatory bail plea in an FIR (first information report) lodged by the Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU). The SVU )on Friday got a non-bailable warrant (NBW) from the special vigilance court in Patna against Prasad and it was widely speculated that he might be arrested. SVU additional director general NH Khan said that his arrest was important, as the money trail had shown the involvement of some shell companies operating from Lucknow and other parts.
According to people aware of the development, due to mounting pressure, following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the high court and after a warrant was issued against him, Prasad, whose three-year term was to end in September, was left with no option, but to resign.
While Prasad has been evading arrest, all the top brass of MU, including Prasad’s personal assistant Subodh Kumar, proctor Jainandan Prasad Singh, library in charge Binod Kumar, and registrar PK Verma have been in jail in connection with a criminal case, leaving one of the biggest Bihar universities in complete turmoil, with sessions getting delayed and students agitating. Even the exams due in 2019 and 2020 have not been completed in MU due to continued instability.
A former VC of Prayagraj-based Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, he was appointed in September 2019 after a long spell of ad hocism in MU since the former VC Qamar Ahsan was made to quit by the Raj Bhawan and later Pro-VC KN Paswan, who was acting as VC, also resigned. Last month, MU PV, Bibhuti Narayan Singh, who was also acting as VC for a brief period, also resigned.
He is another VC who had to leave mid-way through his controversial tenure due to controversies. Pataliputra University RK Singh is already the acting VC of MU, along with an additional charge to officials from other universities on all the key positions. Right from VC, P-VC, registrar, exam controller, financial advisor, and finance officer are under additional charges of officials from other universities. Some officials who tried to speak up against Prasad’s functioning and cooperated with the SVU probe also got transferred. BJP MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh also wrote to the SVU In this regard.
In yet another development, Raj Bhawan also wrote to the accountant general (AG) office to probe the financial irregularities in Veer Kuer Singh University (Ara), which was also under the charge of Prasad. VKSU VC DP Tewari also completed his three-year tenure under ‘compulsory leave’ ordered by the Raj Bhawan due to an ongoing inquiry against him.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics