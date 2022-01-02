IGIMS begins genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples

PATNA: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Saturday started conducting genome sequencing, to check the strain of Sars CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, said its director Dr NR Biswas.

“We have initiated the process to conduct genome sequencing tests for Covid-19 at our laboratory from January 1 on 24 samples we had collected. It will take a week from the extraction of the RNA to get the test result,” said Dr Biswas.

The institute had conducted two trial runs on archived Covid-19 samples between May and November last year.

“We found the Delta variant is around 70% of the 24 samples we tested in two rounds during the trial run. The remaining 30% contained virus of no significance,” said Dr Namrata Kumari, professor, and head of, department of microbiology, IGIMS.

“We found Delta variant in the sample of a person with travel history of the United Kingdom that we had tested in the last week of November,” she added.

After the trial run, the institute had to wait for funds from the state government to procure the reagents, which are costly, before running into a shortage of reagents.

“It takes ₹13-15 lakh to run one test, which can accommodate a maximum of 96 samples at a time,” said people familiar with the test.

“It will take 10 days to get the final result from the date of collection of the oropharyngeal or nasopharyngeal swab. The result will, however, depend on the quality and concentration of the DNA,” said Dr Kumari.

Explaining the time-consuming process, she said, once the RNA is extracted through a polymerase chain reaction, it has to be converted into DNA and then the genetic material in the organism has to be fragmented to get it into the machine. Chips are used and sequencing is done after the genetic material is put in the cartridge. The machine throws out huge data, which has to be compared with the reference genome data, and then mutations of Delta or Omicron are picked up.

This is the first time the institute is conducting genome sequencing with recently collected samples of Covid-19 amid the growing threat of the new variant Omicron across the world. The state reported its first case of Omicron on December 30 when a 26-year-old resident of Patna’s Kidwaipuri locality who returned from New Delhi after meeting his brother, with a travel history to the UK, tested positive for Covid-19. The youth has since recovered, said officials.

The IGIMS is the only institute in Bihar to be a part of the Insacog (Indians SARS-CoV-2 consortium on genomics), a network of laboratories working on genomic surveillance of Covid-19, set up under the ministry of health and family welfare to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of Covid-19 in India.

The Insacog currently has 35 laboratories working on genome sequencing against 10 national laboratories when it was set up in December 2020.

