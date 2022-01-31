Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Inter exam to begin with Maths paper on Tuesday

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s intermediate exams will commence with mathematics and Hindi papers on Tuesday, officials said.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByMegha

The examination will begin with mathematics paper for science stream students in the first sitting, which will start from 9.30 to 12:45pm while the Hindi paper for Art stream students will begin from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will begin with mathematics paper for science stream students in the first sitting, which will start from 9.30 to 12:45pm while the Hindi paper for Art stream students will begin from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Altogether 13.45 lakh students have registered for the intermediate exams across 1,471 exam centres in the state. In Patna, a total of 78,856 students including 37,817 girls and 41,039 boys will appear for the exams.

BSEB officials said tight security arrangements have been made at all exam centres. The board also activated its control room on Monday which will remain functional till the last day of the examinations.

“A 24x7 control room with telephone numbers 0612-223227 and 0612-2230051 has been set up for overall surveillance of all exam centres. No examinee or invigilator will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam halls. Using calculator, Bluetooth, earphone is strictly prohibited for examinees”, said a BSEB official.

The board’s chairman Anand Kishor said, “The board will give first 15 minutes to read the question paper and fill the OMR sheet. It is mandatory for the students to enter the exam hall 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Latecomers will not be given entry. Two-step frisking will be done to check on impersonators. Candidates are advised to carry their photo-attached identity proof which can be used for verification.”

The inter exams will conclude on February 14.

Important tips for candidates:

1.Reach exam centre at least 10 minutes before the commencement of examination

2. Along with admit card, carry one photo-attached identity proof like Aadhar Card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving license

3.Wear face mask and maintain social distancing

4. Follow breathing etiquettes inside the exam centre

5. Stand in queue while thermal screening and frisking to prevent gathering

6. Do not carry any paper or gadget inside the exam centre

