Italy’s Museum of Oriental Arts proposes exhibition in collaboration with Bihar Museum

The Museum of Oriental Arts, Turin (Italy) has proposed Bihar Museum for an exhibition in collaboration in the state capital.

The museum, which is located in the historic 18th-century seat of Palazzo Mazzoni in Turin city of Italy, has a huge collection of Asian artworks and antiquities including the sculptures in Gandhar style, Tantrik Buddhism artworks, manuscripts, Thangka paintings and manuscripts from the Indian subcontinent. It wants to showcase some of these works in the city.

To interact in this connection with the Bihar Museum officials, Davide Quadrio, the curator of the Museum of Oriental Arts, Italy, was in the city on Friday. He also gave a PowerPoint presentation on the collection of Asian artworks at the Italian museum.

Anjani Kumar Singh, nodal officer and chairman of the advisory committee of the Bihar Museum, said, it would be great to co-host the exhibition with the Museum of Oriental Arts. “They want it in the near future when things would be clearer regarding Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 and international flights in our country would resume operations,” he said.

The Turin-based museum has over 2200 antiquities from countries like India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Burma, Nepal, Tibet, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. These are divided into five sections.

“The section dedicated to India has the artworks inspired by Hinduism and Buddhism from Kashmir, India and East Pakistan. The stonework, bronzes, pottery and paintings on cotton span a period from 2nd Century BC to 19th Century,” he said.

The Indian art section has on display the works of Shunga age, Kushan art, Gupta and medieval Indian art form, he added. Singh said these artworks have been displayed in theme-based sections at the Italian museum.

Deepak Anand, additional director, Bihar Museum, said that the exhibition proposed by the Museum of Oriental Arts would provide the people of Patna with an opportunity to witness the artworks of Indian origin being conserved at an Italian museum. “It might not be possible for many art lovers here to visit Italy to see these at the Turin museum but the exhibition will bring those artworks to their doorstep,” he said. Officials said the PowerPoint presentation over those collections at Bihar Museum was quite engrossing and equally impressive would be the exhibition proposed by the Museum of Oriental Arts.

