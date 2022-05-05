Jaynagar businessman allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals

MADHUBANI: A grocery shop owner Shravan Kapri (40) was allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals in sub divisional headquarter town of Jaynagar in Madhubani district on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased, a resident of Bramhan tola in ward no 12 of the town, was the secretary of Jaynagar Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

The incident took place near Shahid Chowk at around 8.30-9 pm when the businessman was returning home after closing his shop in Jaynagar bazaar.

The victim fell on the road as soon as he was shot. The local people rushed him to the sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

When contacted, the station house officer (SHO) of the Jaynagar police station, Sanjay Kumar said the injury mark on the back of the victim’s neck prima facie didn’t look like a bullet injury. It could be an injury due to an accidental fall from the motorcycle he was riding. “As far as our experience and study go in detection of bullet mark it didn’t look like gunshot injuries prima facie. However, only a post mortem report would reveal the exact cause of death or whether a pellet was embedded inside as there was no exit mark on the body. The deceased’s kin claimed that the businessman was gunned down. The body was sent to Madhubani sadar hospital for post mortem. We have initiated a probe,” he said.

Jaynagar SDPO, Biplav Kumar, when contacted, didn’t respond to calls.

The victim’s father Yogendra Kapri said someone had called him on the phone after he headed towards home. His son had taken another route to reach home unlike his regular route, he added. The deceased’s nephew Anuj Kapri claimed that doctors and nurse took time to complete formalities of paper work at Jaynagar sadar hospital. Alleging negligence, he said police reached hospital one hour after the incident.

Meanwhile, the business community downed their shops’ shutters on Thursday in protest against the incident. “We have given a call to observe closure of all business establishment in protest against the gruesome killing of Shravan Kapri, who was also secretary of Jaynagar Chamber of Commerce (JCC),” said organisation’s general secretary Anil Barolia.

“The situation is getting worse day by day. The morale of criminals is high. Amid rising crime graph, traders’ community is doing business in panic. If the administration does not provide a secure environment for us, then we will be forced to close our business,” he said. A massive dharna was staged at Mahavir Chouk. Protestors erected bamboo barricading at Shahid Chouk disrupting vehicular traffic.

They demanded justice for the victim’s family and sacking of Jaynagar SHO. Amit Yadav, the block chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said that the law-and-order situation has worsened during the regime of the Nitish Kumar government. The Police administration has completely failed to prevent increasing crimes, he added while demanding sacking of local SHO and Madhubani superintendent of police (SP).

