JD (U) leaders contradict each other over membership drive

PATNA: Union minister R C P Singh this week announced Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) will celebrate Nitish Kumar’s birthday on March 1 by launching a membership drive and creating awareness at the grassroots level about the work the chief minister has done. JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh contradicted the Union minister shortly saying Kumar does not believe in celebrating birthdays.

“We never celebrated it in this manner.” He added a call on the membership drive will be taken at the national level. “The membership drive of any party runs under a system. A party makes a member for three years. For those who became members in 2019, their membership will be ending in October 2022. Moreover, decisions related to membership drive are taken at the national level... the membership receipt bears the president’s signature...,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Wednesday.

The Union minister earlier said teams will go from house to house to raise awareness about the works Kumar has done. “This year the target is 40,0000 active members. More and more people will be given the membership of the party. We will get to see its benefit in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said. He added he would lead the campaign.

JD (U) state president Umesh Kushwaha has also backed Rajiv Ranjan Singh. “The membership drive is decided at the national level and will happen as per schedule.”

The Union minister, who has faced flak for JD (U)’s failure in allying with the BJP for the Uttar Pradesh polls, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh have not been on good terms.

N K Choudhary, a former Patna University professor, said the bickering reflects the weakening of the JD (U)’s organisation and its credibility. “[It has] implications on the stability of the NDA government in Bihar.” He added it is nothing but a clash between two groups within the JD (U).

