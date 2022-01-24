JD(U) dares Bihar BJP chief to back special status demand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Janata Dal (United) on Monday dared ally Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Jaiswal to spearhead the campaign for getting the special status to Bihar, saying chief ministers of many backward states are united on the demand.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:48 PM IST
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

JD(U)’s national general secretary KC Tyagi said CMs of states like Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal had been campaigning for the special status to their respective states, apart from Bihar. “For Jaiswal’s knowledge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had held a meeting with Odisha CM Navin Patnaik and West Bengal CM Manata Benerjee in Bhubaneshwar on the issue of special status in February 2020 and asked for special attention from the centre towards the backward states,” Tyagi said.

Responding to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh’s bid to revive the abandoned demand for special status to Bihar, Jaiswal had said he would support and join JD(U)’s campaign if its chief managed to bring the CMs of other backward states on the issue.

Tyagi said the special status for Bihar was not JD(U)’s demand only. “It’s a matter of the state’s pride and identity. Leaders cutting across the party lines had unanimously passed resolutions in the state legislature for the special status. The party believes that the nation cannot prosper unless Bihar is developed. The special status is an undeniable necessity for Bihar to stand together with the developed states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc,” said Tyagi, adding that the special package would not help much.

The BJP chief’s assurance to back the special status demand for Bihar was, however, ridiculed by the opposition leaders.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha said BJP and JD(U) were playing a fixed match over the issue. “If Jaiswal, who is also an MP from West Champaran, is really concerned for development of Bihar, he should have reminded PM Narendra Modi about his commitment to the people of Bihar during 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” said Jha.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and chief spokesman Bhai Birendra said. “Why hasn’t a single Central minister from Bihar ever talked about the demand for special status? It’s because of BJP’s dithering approach that the Bihar CM’s bid to hold all-party meet on the caste census is pending.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

