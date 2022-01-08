JD(U) rejects RJD offer as ‘hypothetical’

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Saturday dismissed opposition RJD’s offer of support should it go ahead with its demand for special status for Bihar and a caste census despite ally BJP’s apparent indifference.

“RJD’s offer is hypothetical. There is no cause of friction in the NDA. For RJD, special status demand is a political issue, while for us it is a commitment. They want to show it is their demand, while the fact is they thwarted it. Had the RJD put pressure on the then Manmohan Singh government, it would have got it for the state before the NDA came to power, but they only played politics with it, despite being part of the UPA,” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Former JD(U) president Vashishtha Narayan Singh also echoed similar sentiments. “There is no need to react to what a senior RJD leader has said. Where is the question of government falling? The NDA is one and the government is stable. Caste census is an issue, but Nitish Kumar has already cleared his stand in it. That also remains the party stand,” he said.

