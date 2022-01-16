JD(U) to contest UP polls on its own, seats to be decided later

PATNA: Having been denied any seat as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the Janata Dal (United) has now decided to go it alone.

JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi on Sunday said that the party would certainly contest the UP elections, though the number of seats it would fight would be decided only after consultations with party workers and leaders.

“I am going to UP. We have our party’s meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday. The prospective candidates as well as senior leaders, including UP unit chief Anup Patel, will also be there. We have not been included in the BJP-led coalition. We will definitely fight UP elections. How many seats we should contest will be decided after the meeting,” he added.

JD(U) had earlier expressed its desire to contest the UP polls as part of the BJP-led alliance to keep its hopes alive for achieving the national party status. JD(U) Parliamentary Board chairman Upendra Kushwaha had said the party would fight elections in UP with the BJP, but the party had not thought that it would not be accommodated at all. JD(U) was not even invited to the meeting of BJP allies. According to JD(U) sources, the party had hoped for a respectable number of seats from the BJP. “We expected at least 20 seats, but when we are not wanted, we will fight on our own,” they said.

In 2017, JD(U) had not contested the UP elections on the pretext that it wanted to keep the secular votes intact against the BJP. The decision, however, was taken after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had refused to accommodate JD(U) in the opposition coalition despite its alliance with the RJD in Bihar. However, the election results showed a complete wave for the BJP, taking it past the 300 seats.

The JD(U), though not a big player in UP, where a number of regional parties are in the fray, holds ambitions to have a national footprint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON