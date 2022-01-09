JD(U) to contest UP with BJP, but seats yet to be decided: Kushwaha

PATNA: JD(U) Parliamentary Board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said his party would fight elections in UP with the BJP, ending speculations about realignment in Bihar politics following RJD state chief Jagtanand Singh’s offer of support to chief minister Nitish Kumar on the special state status and caste census issues should the BJP decide not to come on board.

“We will fight (UP polls) as part of the NDA. It was decided during an earlier meeting,” Kushwaha said on Sunday, adding that the number seats the JD(U) would contest has not been decided yet.

The JD-U wants to contest enough seats to keep its hopes of achieving the national party status alive.

Kushwaha said union minister RCP Singh had been authorised to coordinate with the BJP on seat sharing. “With not much time left, this may be decided soon. Our strategy in UP is to contest enough seats so that we could have a chance of achieving national party status. But how many seats we will get is something that will be decided after talks and that must be on. But the fact is that we will contest with BJP,” he said.

Analyst Prof Nawal Kishore Choudhary said Nitish Kumar is a pragmatic politician aware of his strengths and weaknesses as well as that of his allies to play his cards deftly.

“He knows a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. He will never go for an offer (RJD’s) that remains in the domain of uncertainty. Choudhary Charan Singh is an example who was made the PM, but could not even seek trust vote due to withdrawal of support before that. He (Nitish) is not the one who would be happy being a titular head, but at the same time wants to keep sending messages to the BJP that it has more options. That may help his party get some seats in UP as well,” Choudhary said.

“BJP has been accommodating to Nitish, as it does not want to lose another ally. If JD(U) gets even some seats in UP, where the BJP fully dominates, to keep its flock together, that will be a step forward for the party.”

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar said the ongoing political ‘noora-kushti’ (fixed fight) was apparently a balancing game due to future stakes, which would become important with some key decisions to be made, namely, JD(U)’s stake in UP elections, Bihar legislative council elections, Rajya Sabha elections and appointment on posts that have remained vacant for a long time.

“Accommodation at one place means room at another. That is how politics runs. Everyone knows JD-U does not have big presence in UP, but as an ally it will like to have commitment for Bihar, where it has higher stakes. BJP-JD-U alliance suits both in equal measure due to an unavoidable House arithmetic and hardly leaves room for manoeuvres,” Diwakar said.

