Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Jewellery shop looted in Patna, locals nab one of four robbers
patna news

Jewellery shop looted in Patna, locals nab one of four robbers

This is the second such incident in Patna since Wednesday, when a jeweller was shot by criminals in Rajiv Nagar area in a robbery attempt.
Police inspect the jewellery shop after the incident in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

Four armed robbers looted a jewellery shop in the busy Bakerganj area of Patna on Friday afternoon and decamped with items worth crores of rupees, police said, adding that the shopkeepers were able to nab one of them, who was being questioned at the local police station.

This is the second such incident in Patna since Wednesday, when a jeweller was shot by criminals in Rajiv Nagar area in a robbery attempt.

Bakerganj, which is in close vicinity of Gandhi Maidan police station and offices of senior police officers, is a hub of jewellery stores.

Agitated over the incident, angry shopkeepers downed shutters and protested on streets.

“The armed robbers came on four motorcycles. They threatened the son of shop owner Sanjiv Kumar and looted the entire jewellery,” said Bakerganj Jewellery Shopkeepers’ Association president Vinod Kumar.

He said the robbers also snatched away everyone’s mobile phones. “One of them was caught by the local people. The remaining three fled towards Gandhi Maidan on their bikes,” he said, adding that the police took him to Gandhi Maidan police station for questioning.

RELATED STORIES

“At the time of the robbery, calls were made several times to Kadamkuan police station and the SSP office, but no one answered the phone. Gandhi Maidan police reached the spot about 45 minutes after the incident,” Kumar said.

He said jewellery shops in the area will remain shut till the time all four robbers are caught and looted goods recovered.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhilon said the police have identified the gang involved in the crime and would make arrests soon. “CCTV footage has also been obtained,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP