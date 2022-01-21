Jewellery shop looted in Patna, locals nab one of four robbers

Four armed robbers looted a jewellery shop in the busy Bakerganj area of Patna on Friday afternoon and decamped with items worth crores of rupees, police said, adding that the shopkeepers were able to nab one of them, who was being questioned at the local police station.

This is the second such incident in Patna since Wednesday, when a jeweller was shot by criminals in Rajiv Nagar area in a robbery attempt.

Bakerganj, which is in close vicinity of Gandhi Maidan police station and offices of senior police officers, is a hub of jewellery stores.

Agitated over the incident, angry shopkeepers downed shutters and protested on streets.

“The armed robbers came on four motorcycles. They threatened the son of shop owner Sanjiv Kumar and looted the entire jewellery,” said Bakerganj Jewellery Shopkeepers’ Association president Vinod Kumar.

He said the robbers also snatched away everyone’s mobile phones. “One of them was caught by the local people. The remaining three fled towards Gandhi Maidan on their bikes,” he said, adding that the police took him to Gandhi Maidan police station for questioning.

“At the time of the robbery, calls were made several times to Kadamkuan police station and the SSP office, but no one answered the phone. Gandhi Maidan police reached the spot about 45 minutes after the incident,” Kumar said.

He said jewellery shops in the area will remain shut till the time all four robbers are caught and looted goods recovered.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhilon said the police have identified the gang involved in the crime and would make arrests soon. “CCTV footage has also been obtained,” he said.