Jharkhand: Cong appoints turncoat MLA Pradeep Yadav as deputy leader of CLP in assembly

The central leadership of the Congress on Wednesday appointed senior legislator Pradeep Yadav, who joined the grand old party after splitting from JVM (P) after the 2019 assembly polls, as deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jharkhand assembly.

Confirming the development, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said, “Pradeep Yadav is a senior politician, a five-term legislator and a former minister. The party has appointed him as deputy to the legislature party leader Alamgir Alam.”

A former minister and member of Lok Sabha, Yadav represents Poraiyahat in Godda district in Santhal Pargana division, had joined Congress after the 2019 assembly elections along with other senior legislator Bandhu Tirkey, after JVM (P) was merged by its leader Babulal Marandi with his former party BJP.

Marandi had suspended both Yadav and Tirkey from the party before merging with BJP. Yadav and Tirkey had then claimed that they represented the real JVM (P) and they joined Congress.

While the merger of JVM (P) was ratified by the Election Commission of India(ECI), both sides are facing charges under anti-defection law in the court of assembly Speaker. However, the Congress leadership has been promoting both the turncoats in the organic ideational set up. Before Yadav’s elevation, Tirkey was made the working president of Jharkhand Congress, raising eyebrows among a section within the party.

The BJP described the appointment as ‘double standards’ of the ruling Congress.

“The ruling dispensation has problem in recognising leader of opposition status for our legislature party leader Babulal Marandi, but the Congress has no issues appointing Pradeep Yadav, who was labelled an unattached MLA by the Election Commission, as their deputy leader in the assembly. This shows their double standards in public life,” said Jharkhand spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.