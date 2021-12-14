JMM considering constituting party’s OBC Morcha

RANCHI: In an effort to widen its social base, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is considering to constitute an Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing in its organisation, people aware of the development said.

Formally launched as a political party in 1984, the JMM has cultivated and carried the image of being a party for the tribals, who according to 2011 census make 26.4% of the 3.29 crore popluation in Jharkhand. It also led the demand for a separate state of Jharkhand.

However, people aware of the development said, the party is now considering to formally constitute a dedicated wing in its organisation for the OBCs, who according to political activists make over 50 per cent of the state’s population.

A resolution over the issue could be brought up for discussion and adoption in its upcoming 12th three-yearly national convention on December 19, which will be chaired by party president Shibu Soren.

“Discussion over the issue is on. Chief minister Hemant Soren who is also the working president of the party is likely to take a final call over the issue in a day or two. If approved by the central leadership, a resolution for the same would be adopted at the national convention,” a senior party leader said.

With identity politics being a major factor in the country, there has been a growing domination of the OBC groups across the country in electoral politics. Barring the BJP, almost all political parties have been demanding for caste-based census and subsequent increase in reservation in jobs and educational institutions commensurate with their actual population.

All parties in Jharkhand had promised to increase reservation for OBCs ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. While the JMM, Congress, RJD and Ajsu Party promised to increase quota for OBCs to 27 % from the existing 14 %, the BJP promised to increase OBC reservation within the constitutional provisions.