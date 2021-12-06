JMM unlikely to join TMC; to stick with Cong for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the lead constituent in the United progressive Alliance (UPA) in Jharkhand, is unlikely to join forces with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is trying to form a national opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi-led BJP goverment without Congress being a part of it.

The JMM, led by its working president and chief minister Hemant Soren, shares power with the Congress and RJD in Jharkhand, had backed Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal assembly polls and decided not to field candidates even in the tribal-dominated seats. Congress had contested the assembly polls in alliance with the Left in West Bengal polls that saw Mamata Banerjee returning to power with a huge mandate.

Though Mamata has been pitching herself as the main opposition face against PM Narendra Modi, and lobbying with other regional parties for the same, JMM, however, in all likelihood would side with the Congress when it comes to 2024 general elections.

“We are running a very strong and stable government in alliance with the Congress here. We have contested the last two elections, both general and assembly polls in 2019 together. I don’t see that equation changing here in 2024 as well,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, principal general secretary and spokesperson, JMM.

On the party’s stand of supporting Mamata instead of Congress in West Bengal polls, Bhattacharya said that was done with the sole aim of preventing BJP from coming to power in the neighbouring state.

“Our target would be same in 2024 general elections as well. We want to unitedly dislodge BJP from the Centre. Moreover, unlike West Bengal, TMC hardly has any organisational base in Jharkhand. On the contrary, we have a stable alliance with Congress, which is the second biggest constituent in the government,” added Bhattacharya.

The JMM and the Congress had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress contesting 10 of the 14 constituencies in the state, while the JMM contested in the remaining four. While the Congress lost all the 10 seats, JMM managed to win two of the four.

In the assembly election six months later, the JMM contested as the lead constituent in the JMM-Congress-RJD pre-poll alliance. JMM contested in 43 assembly seats for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the Congress in 31 and the RJD contested from the remaining 7 seats. The pre-poll alliance together won 47 seats, well past the simple majority of 41.