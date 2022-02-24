Judge, wife booked for attempt to murder

PATNA A principal judge of a family court in Bihar’s Khagaria and his wife have been booked for attempt to murder a Home Guard posted at his residence, police said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitesh Kumar, an FIR (first information report) was lodged against the then principal judge, identified as Raj Kumar, after Patna High Court gave its consent on Wednesday. “We will take action according to the provisions of the law,” the SP said.

The Home Guard, identified as Birendra Singh, suffered injuries on February 1, and he was admitted at the Sadar hospital the same day. He succumbed to his injuries at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on February 13, police said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station JP Yadav said that the FIR has been under sections of 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) on the basis of the statement of Gautam, son of the deceased jawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the FIR, the son alleged that his father was beaten by the judicial officer and his family when he refused to perform domestic work instead of sentry duty,” the SHO said.

Earlier, the judge had also lodged a complaint against the deceased alleging that the latter had hurled abuses and even threatened to shoot him, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON