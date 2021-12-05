Judges should not count their leaves: SC judge

Judges should not count their leaves and instead devote all the time to the service of the people, as there is no alternative to hard work, said Justice MR Shah, Supreme Court judge, at the valedictory session of the 30th batch of civil judges (junior division) of the Bihar Judicial Services, organised by the Bihar Judicial Academy here on Sunday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Justice Shah reminded the young officers that honesty, integrity, impartiality, empathy and a complete dedication towards work were the hallmarks of a good Judge. He interacted and met the 337 civil judges and motivated them to give their best to society, said a communique issued through the district public relations officer, Patna, on Sunday.

Justice Sanjay Karol, chief justice of the Patna high court-cum-patron in chief, Bihar Judicial Academy, spoke about the quality training provided to the young officers by the best minds of the country even during the pandemic. He also reminded the young civil judges that a judge should always be humble and behave properly with the advocates and the litigants. He highlighted the fact that Patna high court and the people of Bihar had high hopes from these young judges and that they need to work hard and follow the necessary judicial discipline to live up to the expectation.

Justice Rajan Gupta, judge of the Patna high court-cum-executive chairman Bihar State Legal Services Authority, cautioned the young officers that due process of law should not be compromised on account of haste to merely contain the figures of pendency. On the other hand, due process of law should be used to instil confidence in the general public.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Singh, judge of the Patna high court-cum-chairman, Bihar Judicial Academy, urged the young judges that they should keep evolving as a person and not let their knowledge stagnate.

Earlier, Alok Kumar Pandey, director of the Bihar Judicial Academy delivered the welcome address while Bharat Bhushan Bhasin, additional director of the academy proposed a vote of thanks.

