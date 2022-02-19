Key accused involved in attack on family in Darbhanga held

DARBHANGA: The prime accused involved in the attack on a family in Bihar’s Darbhanga on the evening of February 10 was arrested on Friday evening, police said.

The in-charge senior superintendent of police (SSP), Darbhanga, Ashok Kumar Prasad, on Saturday said that the key accused, Shiv Kumar Jha, was arrested near the Shaharghat police station area, close to the Indo-Nepal border in Madhubani district. Another unnamed accused, Tirupati Rai, was also arrested from Madarpur locality in Darbhanga, he said.

“The police had been tracking Jha since the incident. He had left for Nepal the very next day after the crime. He continued to move to different locations in Nepal and also visited border areas inside India. A police team had been camping there to nab him,” the SSP said.

The SSP further added that during interrogation, Jha divulged the identity of several others, who will be also arrested subject to verification. So far, 10 people, including a key accused and nine unnamed persons, identified with the help of available CCTV footage, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the secretary of district legal service authority (DLSA) Jawed Alam, who had earlier visited the residence of the victims’ family, said that DLSA would provide all legal assistance to the family concerned besides ensuring grant of providing interim monetary relief to the family under “Compensation Scheme for Women” victim/ survivors against assault and crime.

Alam asserted that the quantum of compensation amount will be decided soon. “We have received an application in this regard and an advocate has been assigned to examine the case and verify the contents of the claim with respect to the loss/injury and rehabilitation needs as a result of the crime and may also call for any other relevant information necessary for deciding the claim,” he said.

On February 10, a mob led by the key accused set ablaze three members of the family when they resisted their attempt to demolish their house located on G M Road locality in Darbhanga. Two siblings, Sanjay Jha(31) and Pinki Jha(36) succumbed to their injuries on February 15.