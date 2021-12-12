Last phase of panchayat polls records 62.81% voting

PATNA: The 11th and concluding phase of panchayat polls recorded 62.81 % polling at 8067 polling booths spread over 38 blocks in 20 districts on Sunday, officials said..

As per the data, West Champaran and Purnea recorded highest poll percentage of 71.48% and 70.58% while Madhubani and Vaisali recorded lowest poll percentage of 53.32% and 53.88%.

A total of 100 persons were arrested on charges of flouting election rules while five vehicles were seized. The fate of 63,718 candidates was decided today for 17,286 posts in the three tier rural local bodies.

The panchayat polls had began on September 24 and was conducted in eleven phases to fill up 2.55 lakh posts in the three tier rural local bodies and gram kutcheries.