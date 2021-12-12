Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Last phase of panchayat polls records 62.81% voting

The 11th and concluding phase of panchayat polls recorded 62.81 % polling at 8067 polling booths spread over 38 blocks in 20 districts on Sunday, officials said.
Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth at Danapur Diyara in Patna during the last phase of Panchayat elections on Sunday . (Santosh Kumar/HT Phtoo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent/ Anirban

As per the data, West Champaran and Purnea recorded highest poll percentage of 71.48% and 70.58% while Madhubani and Vaisali recorded lowest poll percentage of 53.32% and 53.88%.

As per the data, West Champaran and Purnea recorded highest poll percentage of 71.48% and 70.58% while Madhubani and Vaisali recorded lowest poll percentage of 53.32% and 53.88%.

A total of 100 persons were arrested on charges of flouting election rules while five vehicles were seized. The fate of 63,718 candidates was decided today for 17,286 posts in the three tier rural local bodies.

The panchayat polls had began on September 24 and was conducted in eleven phases to fill up 2.55 lakh posts in the three tier rural local bodies and gram kutcheries.

