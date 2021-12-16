Lawyer arrested by EOU after HC order

PATNA: Sleuths of the Economic offence Unit (EOU) on Thursday arrested a lawyer following an order by the Patna high court.

The Patna high court on Wednesday had directed the EOU to register an FIR, constitute an expert team and investigate into various objectionable materials and offences committed by advocate Dinesh (goes by single name) and take suitable action under law against him and persons involved in posting objectionable posts on the Supreme Court, the Patna High Court as well as the Union Law Minister on social media.

The office is directed to add EOU, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Whatsup, Messenger, Meta as opposite party to this application, the order said.

“A lawyer Dinesh has been abusing the Judges of the Supreme Court including the then Chief Justice of India, Judges of Patna high court as well as the Union Law Minister and other dignitaries. This abuse has been posted on various social media platforms. Though under the law, the abuse is required to be reported to the police; but the social media platforms have failed in their duty, therefore this Court is taking up the matter,” said the bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar.

Additional director general of EOU, N H Khan said that the lawyer was arrested from his Kurtha resident under Parsa Bazar police station and his mobile phone and other electronic gadgets have been recovered.

“Though the lawyer had deleted all his defermatory posts, we have written to all social media platforms including Facebook to provide details about his posts. We have already formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter throughly,” said Khan.

Khan said that all those behind posting derogatory and unsubstantiated comments against judges would be traced and action would be initiated on the basis of available evidence.

“EOU has to be reminded that they are duty bound to take suitable action against the persons who are continuously abusing the chief justice of India, Supreme Court judges, Patna High Court Judges including Ex Chief Justice of Patna High Court and the then Union Law Minister on various social media platforms. Social media platforms have also failed in their duty to report such,” the bench added.

