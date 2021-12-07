Lawyer shot dead in Gopalganj

A 45-year-old lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals near Pokhar-Bhinda village located on National Highway-27 under the Kuchaikot police station area of Gopalganj district around 11 am on Tuesday, said police.

Police suspect old enmity behind the killing of Rajesh Pandey. The murder led to protests by the victim’s colleagues on the premises of Gopalganj civil court.

According to Pandey’s colleague Jitendra Choubey, who was travelling with the victim, the incident occurred when they were on their way to the court from Kuchaikot Bazar. Three miscreants on two bikes intercepted them and fired indiscriminately. Pandey died on the spot. They, however, did not harm Choubey.

Locals rushed him to Gopalganj Sadar hospital where he was declared brought dead. Advocate Uday Shankar Srivastava said that the association will go on indefinite strike if the killers were not arrested within six hours.

On getting information Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar and other police officials rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. Police recovered five empty cartridges from the spot. “The forensics team has collected the evidence from the incident spot. The autopsy of the deceased will be conducted by a team of the medical board. Prima facie it seems to be the case of old enmity and threatening by some rival client,” said Anand.

