LS Speaker Om Birla to address Bihar legislators on Feb 17 in Patna

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the members of Bihar Legislature on February 17 as part of the centenary celebrations of the state Legislative Assembly building, Vidhan Sabha officials said on Thursday.

All members of the two Houses of the state legislature, the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, as well as members of Parliament from the state will attend the orientation programme, which will take place a week ahead of start of the Budget session of the Bihar Legislature.

On January 24, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had invited the Lok Sabha Speaker for the orientation programme. Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had attended the centenary function held on October 21 in the premises of the state legislature.

“There has been a lot of disruption due to pandemic, but the centenary celebrations will continue, coinciding with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. After the Budget session, we also plan to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the legislators. On February 17, the Lok Sabha Speaker will speak,” Sinha said.

Bihar Legislative Assembly building had hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921, under the presidency of Sir Walter Maude and the then Governor Lord SP Sinha had addressed it.

The inaugural function of the centenary year celebration was held on February 7 last year at the central hall of the extended Assembly building, but it was restricted to a one-day event due to Covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic subsided, it was decided to organise functions marking 100 years of the iconic building. However, continued pandemic situation meant that the centenary functions had to be significantly restricted.

