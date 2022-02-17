LS Speaker addresses Bihar Assembly: Falling number of sittings a matter of concern

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said lack of debates and discussions on policy making in elected House and drop in public participation was a matter of serious concern and required a collective approach to deal with it.

He was speaking at an orientation programme for first-time legislators as part of the centenary year celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building in Patna.

“India has multi-party parliamentary system. The governments come and go. Whichever party is in power should strive to work positively to strengthen the democratic institutions,” he said.

“Efforts should be made to arrive at unanimous decisions despite differences and forceful debates, which is the flavour of a thriving democracy, and the government should also work positively in that direction. The falling number of sittings of Legislature is a matter of concern and still half of the available time is lost in disruptions and sloganeering. Many MPs ask me if the Lok Sabha will run. This is not good. Despite forceful debates, the real business must be allowed to be conducted,” he said.

Birla said disruptions were against the basic spirit of democracy and if required, presiding officers of the state legislatures should bring about required changes in rules to ensure smooth and disciplined conduct of the House. “We should resolve that in the next 25 years, when we celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, our state legislatures should be a place of meaningful discussion for the welfare of the people and become ideal for democratic institutions of other countries also. This will require collective effort. All state legislatures should also institute ‘best legislator award’ to encourage performers,” he said.

The LS Speaker said that with 42% of the legislators in the present Bihar assembly having got elected for the first time, the orientation programme would be highly useful for them.

He said that he would like a national digital portal to be developed which could have the proceedings of the state legislatures, parliamentary committee reports, library materials so that people could have all information on one platform. “Another endeavour is to bring about parity in rules and process of all state legislatures,” he said.

Legislature punching bag

Bihar’s parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene into “casual remarks being made by judiciary” on laws made by the state legislature.

“It hurts when judiciary makes a sweeping statement that the legislature does not review implementation of the law and laws are made in haste? How then are constitutional amendments brought? The recent statements on prohibition in Bihar is an example. It was a casual remark on the functioning of the Legislature. The Legislature should not be allowed to become a punching bag,” he said, adding it was important for the Lok Sabha Speaker, who was the custodian of all legislatures in the country, to look into such attacks.

Choudhary was apparently referring to the December 28 statement of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on the prohibition law in Bihar. The CJI had cited the prohibition law as an example of “lack of foresight in drafting legislation, which leads to mounting court cases”.

Good initiative

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the legislators must contribute to making House sessions meaningful and not try to cross the line. “The orientation programme is aimed at making new legislators aware of the best practices, as people have a lot of expectations from us,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker also released Vidhan Sabha magazine and Bihar Vidhan Sabha TV channel.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the people looked up to their legislators with a lot of hope. “The legislators represent not only their constituency but the state. Irrespective of the party, every legislator must present his/her point of view effectively in the House and draw the government’s attention to important issues, but it should not be allowed to get bitter,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “The kind of hatred that is fished out during election these days has a negative influence on the society and it is bad for democracy. In India, every state has its distinct identity, but the way Centre-state relation is changing requires serious thinking.”

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh said practical knowledge for the legislators was important and the best way to acquire it was to attend the House regularly and stay full time.

Others who spoke on the occasion included deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad and Assembly deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari.

