Magistrate, family held captive after road accident, 10 cops injured in rescue bid

Over a dozen policemen were injured in mob violence at a village in East Champaran district, where they had gone to rescue a judicial officer and his family held captive after their vehicle allegedly crushed a 30-year-old motorcyclist to death, police said.
According to police, trouble erupted when the motorcyclist died after being run over by the official vehicle of Bettiah’s additional chief judicial magistrate KK Sahi, who was on his way to Bettiah from Motihari along with his family members. (Picture for representation)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:48 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

According to police, trouble erupted when the motorcyclist, identified as Nathu Das (30), a resident of Chhangraha Brita Toli, died after being run over by the official vehicle of Bettiah’s additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) KK Sahi, who was on his way to Bettiah from Motihari along with his family members.

“Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge and arrest 10 people after a team which went to rescue the ACJM and his family held captive by the villagers also came under attack,” said Dr Kumar Ashish, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.

During the clash, over a dozen of policemen also sustained injuries.

Sources, quoting eye witnesses, said that as the news of the motorcyclist’s death spread, enraged villagers disrupted the vehicular movement near Chhangraha village on Bettiah-Motihari main road, putting up the blockades. “Demanding compensation beyond the government rule, they also held ACJM and his family members captive,” said an eye-witness.

When a police team arrived at the site, the crowd went berserk and started pelting stones at police after the ACJM and his family members were rescued.

“Other miscreants are being identified,” the SP said.

