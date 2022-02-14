Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Motihari

A life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in a park in Motihari of Bihar’s East Champaran district during centenary celebrations of Champaran satyagraha, was found vandalised on Monday morning, police said.
Police said the statue, which was installed to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran satyagraha at Charkha park, was severely damaged. (PTI/Photo for representation)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:21 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Motihari

Some locals spotted the statue uprooted and thrown a few metres away inside Charkha park under town police station area of Motihari, headquarters of East Champaran district.

Police said the statue, which was installed to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran satyagraha at Charkha park, was severely damaged. “We have already identified one person involved in this act and search for the accused is underway,” said Dr Kumar Ashish, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.

The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, the district administration has instructed the agency concerned to restore the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. “A new statue would be installed shortly,” said , district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

