Man arrested for macabre rape, murder of sister-in-law in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

BETTIAH: A 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law and raped her before and after her death in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district this week for insulting him in public by slapping him, a police officer said on Friday.

Muzaffarpur (East) deputy police superintendent Manoj Pandey said the accused was arrested on Wednesday. “[He] has confessed to having [also] raped her [after her death],” he said. Pandey said the accused beat the victim to death with a stone that was being used as a grinder. “Further investigation into the matter is underway.”

The victim suffered injuries on her face and head, while her teeth were broken.

A neighbour said they were clueless about the incident “She was alone at her home... she stayed back to take care of her livestock.”

The woman’s family was away in Darbhanga as her sister was admitted to a hospital for the delivery of her child.

Police said the accused confessed to having killed his sister-in-law on Tuesday for insulting him. “His sister-in-law slapped him in full public view when a village panchayat took up the marital discord between... [him] and his wife... sometime back,” said a police officer, citing the interrogation of the accused.

Jayant Kant, a senior police superintendent, said they have recovered the victim’s mobile phone and some jewellery from the possession of the accused. “We have roped in forensic experts for further investigation.”