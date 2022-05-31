Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held
PATNA: A man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Tuesday, police said.
According to police, the incident took place at around 6 am when the man, identified as Mohammad Jahangir Alam, tried to sneak into the house of one Mohammad Irfan at Inderwa-Abedullah village under the limits of the Town police station.
He was caught and brutally beaten up by a mob after being tied from an electric pole on suspicion of theft, police added.
However, the father of the deceased, identified as Mohammad Safiullah Ansari, claimed that his son left the house for a morning walk. He went to seek tobacco (khaini) from Irfan which led to the incident. “No one came for his help. He was mercilessly beaten up and he died,” the father claimed.
He was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.
Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and three people, identified as Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Rizwan have been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased. “A medical board has been constituted in connection with the incident while an investigation is underway. More arrests are likely to take place,” the SP said.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Town police station Lalan Kumar said that the deceased was in jail in a theft case and was recently released.
A video of the attack shows a man hanging upside down from the electric pole, pleading for mercy, as 12-15 men thrash him with sticks. Some locals tried to intervene and one of them recorded the act on his mobile phone and circulated it, police said.
