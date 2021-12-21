Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man sentenced in Bihar for torturing parents in inebriated condition
patna news

Man sentenced in Bihar for torturing parents in inebriated condition

Special public prosecutor Rajesh Kumar in Bihar’s Ara said the mother, in her complaint, said in June this year that Aditya Raj assaulted her and her husband, locked them up in a room in a drunken state
A woman filed a complaint under Bihar’s prohibition law against her son, saying he assaulted her and locked her in a room with her husband (AFP File Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
ByPrashant Ranjan

A court in Bihar’s Ara on Monday sentenced a man to five-year imprisonment and fined him one lakh for torturing his parents in an inebriated condition. This is the first such case conviction in Bihar, where prohibition was imposed in April 2016.

Aditya Raj, the convict, was booked on his mother’s complaint. The mother also testified against her son in the Ara court.

Special public prosecutor Rajesh Kumar said that the mother, in her complaint, said in June this year that Raj assaulted her and her husband, locked them up in a room in a drunken state, and snatched 5000 from them. Kumar said that three witnesses testified against Raj.

Police said that Raj’s mother made every effort to ensure her son gives up drugs and drinking. “She also took him to a doctor. Despite this, her son’s addiction to alcohol could not be stopped,” said a police officer.

The public prosecutor said three witnesses were presented on behalf of the prosecution. No one came forward from the defence in favor of the drunken son. Even his friends did not support him, he added.

