patna news

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

The girl was returning home from school when the convict lured her on pretext of offering her Chinese fast food and assaulted her
The convict was also slapped with 5000 fine. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByPrasun K Mishra

BHABUA: A special court in Bihar on Tuesday awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted of aggravated sexual assault on a six-year-old girl.

In March 2018, the girl was returning home from school when the convict Rajesh Sah, 31, lured her on the pretext of offering her Chinese fast food and assaulted her. Sah was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences Act based on the statement of the girl’s mother, said special public prosecutor Shashi Bhushan Pandey.

Sixth additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Mishra also slapped a 5000 fine on Sah. He directed the district legal service authority to ensure 50,000 compensation to the girl.

