Man shot dead for honking

A man was shot dead in Bihar’s Aurangabad district late Wednesday night for honking while asking for a passage for his car, police said.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident, which took place at Manjurahi village under Mufassil police station limits around midnight.

According to police, Sanjit Kumar Singh, from Bahadurpur village in Arawal district, had come to attend Tilak (a pre-wedding ceremony) of his brother-in-law Ranjan Kumar at the village.

The deceased’s elder brother, Ranjit Kumar Singh, said that after the ceremony was over and guests started returning, Sanjit and his cousin Mithilesh Kumar Singh were in a car. Sanjit had just started the car when one Santosh Kumar Singh alias Babloo Singh of the village came with his SUV. Sanjit blew horn and asked Santosh to give way, after which the man drew a pistol and shot Sanjit in head. Critically injured Sanjit was taken to the district hospital at Aurangabad where doctors referred him for the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), but he died on the way.

Agitated locals later kept the body at the district hospital gate and blocked the main road. They alleged that the local police station house officer was favouring the accused, who is managing director of a BEd college.

Superintendent of police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said police acted swiftly and arrested the accused and recovered the pistol used in murder.