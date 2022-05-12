Man shot dead for honking
A man was shot dead in Bihar’s Aurangabad district late Wednesday night for honking while asking for a passage for his car, police said.
The accused was arrested soon after the incident, which took place at Manjurahi village under Mufassil police station limits around midnight.
According to police, Sanjit Kumar Singh, from Bahadurpur village in Arawal district, had come to attend Tilak (a pre-wedding ceremony) of his brother-in-law Ranjan Kumar at the village.
The deceased’s elder brother, Ranjit Kumar Singh, said that after the ceremony was over and guests started returning, Sanjit and his cousin Mithilesh Kumar Singh were in a car. Sanjit had just started the car when one Santosh Kumar Singh alias Babloo Singh of the village came with his SUV. Sanjit blew horn and asked Santosh to give way, after which the man drew a pistol and shot Sanjit in head. Critically injured Sanjit was taken to the district hospital at Aurangabad where doctors referred him for the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), but he died on the way.
Agitated locals later kept the body at the district hospital gate and blocked the main road. They alleged that the local police station house officer was favouring the accused, who is managing director of a BEd college.
Superintendent of police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said police acted swiftly and arrested the accused and recovered the pistol used in murder.
-
Bihar investors’ meet: 170 companies attend; Ambuja Cement to set up unit at Barh
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), will set up its unit in Barh at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the company announced at the investors' meet organised by the government of Bihar in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of nearly 170 companies, according to a statement issued by the state government.
-
Mumbai to get a single planning authority within a year: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai After talking about a single planning authority for Mumbai for the last five years, the idea may soon see the light of the day as state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday that it could be launched within this year.
-
Unusual rains in Bengaluru; City records coolest day of May in 10 years
Bengaluru on Wednesday recorded the lowest temperature in May in the past 10 years, according to the data released by the Bengaluru chapter of the India Meteorological Department. The city on Wednesday reported a minimum temperature of 19.5C and a maximum temperature of 24C. The coldest day in May in recent history in Bengaluru was on May 14, 1972, when the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2C.
-
Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune rural on Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,630 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,012 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,180 patients have recovered.
-
2 Navi civic school girls in line for State football team selection
Two girls studying in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools are hoping to get selected for the State Under-17 football team. The two, Shivani Ramprasad Jaiswal, 16, of Airoli School, and Kajal Lakandar Saroj, 15, of Rabale School, have been selected by the Thane District Football Association to play in the selection matches to be held from May 11 to 19 to represent the State at the national championship.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics