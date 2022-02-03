Man throws two girls off 4th floor, one dies; cops hurt as mob runs riot

At least 10 policemen, including a station house officer, were injured in mob violence in Patna on Thursday that broke out after a man, apparently mentally challenged, threw two minor girls off their fourth floor flat in Ramkrishna Colony, killing one of them and critically injuring the other, police said.

According to police, after the incident, locals nabbed the 32-year-man and began thrashing him. Upon getting the information, a police team from Bahadurpur police station rushed to the spot and rescued the man even as the angry crowd pelted stones at them.

The girl, aged between 11 years and 12 years, were daughters of a fruit trader and lived in a rented flat.

Senior superintendent of police M S Dihllon said, “The accused, identified as Vivek Kumar Diwakar, hails from Darbhanga. He seems to be suffering from mental disorder. We are trying to find out how he entered the house and reached the top floor where the two girls were present. One of the girls died on the spot while second has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.”

Police said a knife has also been recovered from the accused.