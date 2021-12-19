Manjhi’s ‘disparaging’ comment against communities create furore

A day after kicking up a storm by making disparaging remarks against Brahmins, former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday backtracked that the comments were directed towards his community—the Dalits—and not the Brahmins.

Reacting sharply to Manjhi’s comments, All India Congress Committee (AICC) media panellist and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that the HAM chief must offer a public apology for his outrageous remarks against Brahmins. “Manjhi’s clarification is also not justified. Where and how did he get the authority to revile the Dalits? Like any other castes, Brahmins and Dalits enjoyed a strong relationship since time immemorial. Hindu community has been idolising and worshipping even Dalits, be it Sabri or Rishi Valmiki, etc,” added.

Mishra also questioned the silence of leaders of the ruling coalition, of which HAM is a part, on the issue and demanded a case should be lodged against the former CM.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan too flayed Manjhi, saying that remarks against a particular community or the religious tradition were unacceptable. “He (Manjhi) may not have faith in the religion, but he does not have the authority to rebuke any community,” said Paswan.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior Shivanand Tiwari, however, defended Manjhi saying that his reaction might have been triggered by the injustice and atrocities meted out to the Dalits by the upper castes in the state or elsewhere in the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Sanjay Tiger said that Manjhi should not make such demeaning comments against any community.

Senior Congress leader and former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh said that chief minister Nitish Kumar had the habit of making others speak his mind. “Had he (the CM) been concerned about Manjhi’s reaction, he would have reacted by now,” said Singh.

At a meeting of Bhuiyan community meeting at Kalidas Rangalaya on Saturday, Manjhi reportedly abused the Brahmin community saying that they have made the Dalits forget to pray to their community’s gods and follow the Hindus’ worship system instead. He also said that he did not believe in Lord Ram, who was an imaginary character. On Sunday, Manjhi clarified that he had rebuked his community members for forgetting their gods and falling back on those who conduct religious functions for the Dalits but don’t take food at their houses. He said he does not believe in the caste or varna system, which was evolved to destroy society.

.