Manjhi’s party to contest in UP polls

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, which is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, on Thursday announced its decision to contest the upcoming assembly polls in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), also an NDA constituent in Bihar, has already announced its decision to contest UP poll, besides the Janata Dal (United) of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“We are going to contest the UP assembly polls. If we get a place in an alliance, it is fine. Else, we will contest alone,” Manjhi said.

“The party office-bearers will meet any day after December 26 and take a decision on the number of seats to be contested in consultation with party’s office-bearers in UP,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

HAM-S and VIP had contested on seven and 11 seats, respectively, in Bihar during 2020 assembly elections and won four each.

Meanwhile, VIP has been allotted “Boat” as its election symbol by Election Commission, as it had sought for the UP elections. VIP chiefly relies on the support of fishermen and the symbol boat is synonymous with the fishermen community.

Sahni, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, said, “We are demanding reservations for the Nishad community, as is the case in Delhi and West Bengal. My party will contest 165 seats in UP.”

