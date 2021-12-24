Maoists kill newly elected mukhiya in Bihar’s Munger district, say officials

Parmanand Tuddu, the mukhiya of Azimganj panchayat under Dharhara police station of Bihar’s Munger district, paid a heavy price for disobeying the diktat of the Maoists. Even before he could take an oath of service, he was killed by Maoists, officials said.

The Maoists had warned him not to file nomination earlier, but he did, and also won, officials said. Tuddu was scheduled to take oath on Friday.

According to the police, Tuddu was dragged out of his house and his throat was slit.

It was the fifth killing of a newly elected mukhiya in the state before oath-taking. According to police, the incident took place late on Thursday night in Mathura village.

According to eyewitnesses, more than 50 suspected Maoists gathered at Tuddu’s village, surrounded his house and pulled him out shouting slogans. The Maoists slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

Tuddu was elected as mukhiya of Azimpur panchayat in the recently held 11-phase election to three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions.

Confirming the incident, the station house officer of Dharhara police station Rohit Kumar told HT that the slain mukhiya was attacked by a group of armed men at his native village late on Thursday night.

Locals said the ultras issued a warning to Tuddu and also asked the voters to favour a particular candidate Yogendra Koda in the election. The incident has sent shock waves among the newly elected representatives who apprehended more attacks in the near future.

Tuddu was said to be popular among the residents for carrying out works in his panchayat. His popularity and people’s support irked the Maoists, who killed him before he could even assume office.

The additional SP (operation) of Munger district Kunal Kumar said security forces launched a search operation against the Maoists involved in the murder of a people’s representative. He said that Maoist commander Suresh Koda, on October 13, threatened Tuddu with dire consequences if he fought election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON