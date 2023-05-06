Cops, administration crack down on illegal mining, sand mafia in Bihar’s Kaimur

In a massive crackdown against illegal sand mining and mafia in Bihar’s Kaimur district, the district administration, police, transport and mining officials seized 87 trucks overloaded with sand during a day-night raid, officials said on Saturday.

(File Photo)

Following a video conferencing with chief secretary Amir Subhani after the Bihta incident and allotment of additional Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) force to assist the mining and transport officials during raids on April 30, district magistrate Sawan Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma formed raiding teams, said officials.

Bihar government went tough against the mafia after mining officials, including two women, were injured in an attack by the sand mafia during a raid near Koilwar bridge on April 18.

In the latest crackdown in Kaimur, the exit point of south Bihar sand trucks to Uttar Pradesh (UP), five check posts were established at Karmnasha, Chand and Ramgarh at exit points to Uttar Pradesh and at Parsathuan and Kudra at entry points on Rohtas borders. The DM and 78 BSAP jawans were deputed at the check posts before the crackdown, district transport officer Chandan Chauhan said.

Altogether 87 trucks, crossing the borders with fake sand challans or having no challans, were seized at Khajura near the UP border, added the official.

The drivers and cleaners were arrested and cases under Mining and Motor Vehicle Acts had been registered against the owners, police said, adding a fine worth ₹2.15 crore was realised from the owners by the mining and transport departments.

The raids continued and were monitored by the DM and SP before the next review meeting by the chief secretary on Monday, officials said.