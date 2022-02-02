Home / Cities / Patna News / MeT issues rain alert for Bihar
patna news

MeT issues rain alert for Bihar

Bihar is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm for the next three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.
Low visibility in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Low visibility in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMegha

PATNA: Bihar is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm for the next three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are likely to move east-northeastwards during subsequent two days, as a result, there will be high moisture feeding from Bay of Bengal to East and adjoining northeast India on February 3 and 4 due to confluence between westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay and Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activities is likely over Bihar on February 3 and 4.

Sharing weather forecast, weatherman Hari Narayan, said, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in the state on Thursday while hailstorm is likely over south-east parts. Heavy rain is expected on Friday and thereafter dry weather would prevail in the state.”

The MeT centre has also issued a yellow colour warning for rain, lightning and thunderstorm activities which would occur on Thursday. Hailstorm activities are predicted over Nawada, Lakhisarai and Begusarai.

Meanwhile, as per the daily bulletin, Begusarai remained the coldest in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C. Saharsha recorded 8.1°C, Nalanda 8.4°C, Banka 8.2°C, East Champaran 8.5°C, Saran 8.9°C and Gaya 9.7°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out