MeT issues rain alert for Bihar

PATNA: Bihar is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm for the next three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are likely to move east-northeastwards during subsequent two days, as a result, there will be high moisture feeding from Bay of Bengal to East and adjoining northeast India on February 3 and 4 due to confluence between westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay and Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activities is likely over Bihar on February 3 and 4.

Sharing weather forecast, weatherman Hari Narayan, said, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in the state on Thursday while hailstorm is likely over south-east parts. Heavy rain is expected on Friday and thereafter dry weather would prevail in the state.”

The MeT centre has also issued a yellow colour warning for rain, lightning and thunderstorm activities which would occur on Thursday. Hailstorm activities are predicted over Nawada, Lakhisarai and Begusarai.

Meanwhile, as per the daily bulletin, Begusarai remained the coldest in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C. Saharsha recorded 8.1°C, Nalanda 8.4°C, Banka 8.2°C, East Champaran 8.5°C, Saran 8.9°C and Gaya 9.7°C.