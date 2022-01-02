MG setu reconstruction gets fresh deadline, bridge to become fully operational by May-June

The long-awaited renovation of the eastern flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu—the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar—is likely to jump the deadline yet again..

The Afcons infrastructure limited, the construction firm allotted the work to rehabilitate the 39-year-old cantilever bridge over the river Ganga by the Central ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), was given the extended deadline till March this year to finish the project.

However, given the pace of work and the recent upsurge in the Covid pandemic, officials of the state road construction department (RCD) said that the eastern flank of the bridge might become operational for traffic by May-June this year.

RCD minister Nitin Nabin, who reviewed the progress on the ₹1,742 crore project last week, has categorically told the construction firm to complete the rehabilitation by May 15. “Approximately 95% of the work on span segment and 50% on pier caps have been done. We have stipulated the deadline to finish the project, after which there will be no further extension,” said Nabin, adding that penal action would be initiated in case of failure.

RCD officials the minister had asked the firm to adhere to the latest deadline, as operation of the only western flank of the renovated MG Setu was resulting in perennial snarl-ups of heavy vehicles on Patna side. Union MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari had opened the western flank of the reconstructed bridge for traffic in August 2020, while work to dismantle and renovate on the eastern flank took off in July the same year.

The officials said that the reconstruction work, which started in June 2017, had already suffered many deadlines. “Originally the project was set to complete within two years from the start of the work. Accordingly, the western flank of the bridge was to become fully operational by November 2018. But it got delayed owing change in design and classification of materials used in the bridge,” said an RCD engineer deputed to supervise the project.

An official of the Afcons Infrastructure said that the supply chain of materials was disturbed owing to the global impact of the pandemic. “Many parts of the steel fabrication for trusses are being imported from other countries. We are sure to hand over the project to the government within the deadline if the Covid pandemic does not take its toll on the supply chain yet again,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON