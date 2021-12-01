MLAs say ignored at events launching infra projects, CM trashes charge

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dismissed accusations made by opposition as well as ruling alliance legislators that local MLAs are often not invited at events where foundation stone for new projects are laid by the chief minister himself and that many of the projects launched in a bulk manner remain incomplete.

“This perception is not correct. As a matter of rule, there are standing instructions to all departments from my side that wherever I, as chief minister, grace any event for foundation stone laying of new projects, all local MLAs, MPs and former MPs should be invited. In fact, I never attend any foundation stone laying events of new projects unless I am told that the tendering process of the proposed project has already been done to ensure such projects are completed on time,” Kumar said.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister Nitish Mishra in a call attention motion in the state assembly.

Mishra said that after 2020 assembly polls, local MLAs often are not being informed by rural works department about new road projects being launched under PMGSY( Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and MMGSY(Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and at times, the local MLAs are not invited at foundation stone laying events of the department.

Joining the debate, opposition legislators like Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janat Dal (RJD) and Vijay Shankar Dubey of Congress supported Mishra’s contention.

“When these projects are launched in a bulk manner by the chief minister remain incomplete, people corner local legislators and they have to face the brunt,” they said.

Mishra said that as a local MLA from Jhanjharpur, he had not been provided a list of roads being taken up under PMGSY for last many months and was not aware of how many projects were going on in his constituency.

Rural works department minister Jayant Raj said he would provide the list of all such projects in various districts and constituencies to all MLAs within a week.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary too assured the House that if there had been lapses in sharing of information, action would be initiated against erring officials.

Opposition members, however, insisted the chief minister reply in the matter.

“I heard some of the members, including some former ministers, raising this issue. I want to ask them what was the practice during their time. In my tenure, I have issued guidelines long back. But yes, if there is any discrepancy, inform us about it and we will look into it,” CM Kumar said.

The chief minister also took potshots at the Nitish Mishra. “You yourself have remained a minister for long, but now you are raising questions. Why don’t you now share all things that happened in your time with the current rural works minister,” Kumar said, implying that there were many discrepancies during Mishra’s tenure as rural development minister.