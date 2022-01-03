Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mob sets bus afire after it crushes girl to death in Bihar

Residents said they informed the police immediately after the accident but they reached the spot half an hour late
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

A mob set a school bus afire and prevented a fire tender from extinguishing the blaze after the vehicle crushed a girl to death at Mirganj in Bihar’s Gaya district on Monday. A cousin of the girl, who was playing with her outside their house, had a miraculous escape.

Residents said they informed the police immediately after the accident but they reached the spot half an hour late. The delay angered the mob that set the vehicle on fire. Later, an additional police force was rushed to the stop to pacify the mob as the traffic in the area was disrupted for two hours.

Gaya’s senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar said that they sent a team to the spot immediately after the accident and a First Information Report had been registered against the bus driver. He said that the police team sent the girl’s body for post-mortem immediately. Kumar said that the driver and cleaner of the bus have been absconding since leaving their vehicle behind after the accident.

