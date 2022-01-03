Home / Cities / Patna News / Mob sets bus afire after it crushes girl to death in Bihar
patna news

Mob sets bus afire after it crushes girl to death in Bihar

Residents said they informed the police immediately after the accident but they reached the spot half an hour late
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar

A mob set a school bus afire and prevented a fire tender from extinguishing the blaze after the vehicle crushed a girl to death at Mirganj in Bihar’s Gaya district on Monday. A cousin of the girl, who was playing with her outside their house, had a miraculous escape.

Residents said they informed the police immediately after the accident but they reached the spot half an hour late. The delay angered the mob that set the vehicle on fire. Later, an additional police force was rushed to the stop to pacify the mob as the traffic in the area was disrupted for two hours.

Gaya’s senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar said that they sent a team to the spot immediately after the accident and a First Information Report had been registered against the bus driver. He said that the police team sent the girl’s body for post-mortem immediately. Kumar said that the driver and cleaner of the bus have been absconding since leaving their vehicle behind after the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out