Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / MU registrar’s bail application rejected
patna news

MU registrar’s bail application rejected

A day after rejecting Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad’s anticipatory bail plea, the special vigilance court in Patna on Tuesday rejected the regular bail petition of the university registrar PL Verma, according to Anandi Singh, who is representing the Bihar government in the case.
The Magadh university in Bodh Gaya. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A day after rejecting Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad’s anticipatory bail plea, the special vigilance court in Patna on Tuesday rejected the regular bail petition of the university registrar PL Verma, according to Anandi Singh, who is representing the Bihar government in the case in which vice chancellor and four other university officials are accused of financial irregularities and corruption.

Verma was arrested along with Subodh Kumar, the private assistant to the VC, proctor Jainandan Prasad Singh and library in-charge Vinod Kumar.

Anandi Singh told the court that Verma had made payments for e-books worth 1.5 crore by signing the cheque, even though he had neither signed the pay order nor the agreement.

The special vigilance unit (SVU) had lodged a case against several university officials, including the VC, on corruption charges.

The VC had proceeded on medical leave after his premises were searched two months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP