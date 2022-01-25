Home / Cities / Patna News / MU registrar’s bail application rejected
patna news

MU registrar’s bail application rejected

A day after rejecting Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad’s anticipatory bail plea, the special vigilance court in Patna on Tuesday rejected the regular bail petition of the university registrar PL Verma, according to Anandi Singh, who is representing the Bihar government in the case.
The Magadh university in Bodh Gaya. (HT Photo)
The Magadh university in Bodh Gaya. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A day after rejecting Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad’s anticipatory bail plea, the special vigilance court in Patna on Tuesday rejected the regular bail petition of the university registrar PL Verma, according to Anandi Singh, who is representing the Bihar government in the case in which vice chancellor and four other university officials are accused of financial irregularities and corruption.

Verma was arrested along with Subodh Kumar, the private assistant to the VC, proctor Jainandan Prasad Singh and library in-charge Vinod Kumar.

Anandi Singh told the court that Verma had made payments for e-books worth 1.5 crore by signing the cheque, even though he had neither signed the pay order nor the agreement.

The special vigilance unit (SVU) had lodged a case against several university officials, including the VC, on corruption charges.

The VC had proceeded on medical leave after his premises were searched two months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out