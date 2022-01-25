MU registrar’s bail application rejected

A day after rejecting Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad’s anticipatory bail plea, the special vigilance court in Patna on Tuesday rejected the regular bail petition of the university registrar PL Verma, according to Anandi Singh, who is representing the Bihar government in the case in which vice chancellor and four other university officials are accused of financial irregularities and corruption.

Verma was arrested along with Subodh Kumar, the private assistant to the VC, proctor Jainandan Prasad Singh and library in-charge Vinod Kumar.

Anandi Singh told the court that Verma had made payments for e-books worth ₹1.5 crore by signing the cheque, even though he had neither signed the pay order nor the agreement.

The special vigilance unit (SVU) had lodged a case against several university officials, including the VC, on corruption charges.

The VC had proceeded on medical leave after his premises were searched two months ago.

