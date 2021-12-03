Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukhiya shot dead: 25 including cops injured in mob attack

Police sources said Mahto was murdered due to old political rivalry related to the election. (Representational image)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

At least 25 people, including policemen, were injured when a mob in Jamui district turned violet after a mukhiya was shot dead on Friday, said superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Mandal.

The deceased has been identified as Jaiprakash Prasad alias Prakash Mahto. He was elected as the mukhiya from Darkha Panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Aliganj block on October 1.

Police said the incident took place when Mahto was on his way home after attending a function at Balda More. Unidentified assailants intercepted him and pumped five bullets into his body. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

As the news of the incident spread, the locals blocked Sikandra-Jamui main road, torched two police vehicles and vandalised other vehicles.

When police tried to remove the roadblocks, the protesters pelted stones. Police had to use lathicharge and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Police sources said Mahto was murdered due to old political rivalry related to the election and that the enemy hired professional contract killers to eliminate him.

“Family members are yet to share anything with police. They have not submitted any written complaint,” the SP said.

“The motive behind the murder is not clear,” Mandal said.

