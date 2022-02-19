Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Production warrant issued against key accused

PATNA: A special SC/ST court in Muzaffarpur on Saturday issued a production warrant against Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the shelter home case involving sexual abuse of the girls staying there, said a court official familiar with the process.

Thakur is currently serving a life sentence in a case in which more than 34 minor girls were allegedly raped for months under one roof at a home (Balika Grih) run by an NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, owned by the accused.

The special court judge (ADJ) Punit Kumar Garg issued the warrant and fixed March 9 as the date of production of Thakur in the case, which is related to 11 missing women from a short-stay shelter (Swadhar Grih) it runs for destitute women aged above 18 years.

The then assistant director of the social welfare department, Divesh Kumar Sharma, had on June 30, 2018, lodged a complaint against unknown persons in this connection.

Swadhar Grih, is located on Sahu Road in Muzaffarpur town, barely 200 metres away from the infamous Balika Grih, another shelter home run by Thakur’s NGO.

The state government had outsourced the guardian’s job to Thakur’s NGOs, although it had questionable credentials in 2013. The rape and sexual abuse continued till May 31, 2018, when the girls were shifted out to other shelters.

SHO of Women police station Neeru Kumari on Saturday told reporters that the court directed the Tihar administration to produced Thakur through video conferencing. She said that on the directive of Tirhut range inspector general (IG) the women police will submit a petition before the court and seek a production warrant against Thakur as the trial is pending due to Thakur’s absence .

The police had already filed charge sheet against three accused, including Sahista Praveen alias Madhu, Ramanuj Thakur (who died in Tihar jail), and Brajesh’s servant. “Raids are on to track an absconder said to be native of Motihari,” she added.

Earlier, a police inspector Binod Kumar was suspended on the charges of concealing facts from his seniors in the case related to Swadhar Grih when the inspector visited the spot during a routine inspection on March 20, 2018.

